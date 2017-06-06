Sports Listen

Attorney General: Prosecuting sex crimes on kids a priority

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 11:18 am < a min read
ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says one of his top priorities is investigating and prosecuting sex crimes against children even though technology has made it easier for criminals to avoid detection.

Sessions spoke to law enforcement agencies on Tuesday at a conference in Atlanta, where he warned predators that they will be found and prosecuted. Sessions, a former prosecutor, said predators have an easier path to reach children through phones and tablets.

Sessions didn’t address President Donald Trump’s criticism of the Department of Justice’s legal strategy to defend a travel ban before the Supreme Court. Trump made the comments Monday on Twitter.

