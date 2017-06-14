Authorities: 3 Alaska hikers injured in bear run-in

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Three hikers have been injured following a run-in with a bear at a campground near Alaska’s largest city.
Anchorage authorities say four young people were hiking in the woods around the Eagle River campground when three of them were injured by a grizzly bear with two cubs. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anchorage police said in a news release say that while responding officers were searching for the hikers they were charged by the bear and shot at it. The bear’s status was not immediately known.
Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.