Authorities: 3 Alaska hikers injured in bear run-in

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 5:56 pm < a min read
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Three hikers have been injured following a run-in with a bear at a campground near Alaska’s largest city.

Anchorage authorities say four young people were hiking in the woods around the Eagle River campground when three of them were injured by a grizzly bear with two cubs. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anchorage police said in a news release say that while responding officers were searching for the hikers they were charged by the bear and shot at it. The bear’s status was not immediately known.

