Authorities fire shots at driver after officer dragged

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 2:41 pm < a min read
LAURENS, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina police are investigating after officers say they fired shots at a man who dragged another officer with his car during a traffic stop at a housing project.

Investigators said the officer suffered cuts and bruises after being dragged early Saturday morning in Laurens and has been released from the hospital.

Authorities say the man was not hit, but a woman on a porch was struck in the thigh by a bullet and was taken to the hospital.

Laurens Police Maj. Chrissie Cofield told WPSA-TV (http://bit.ly/2spkkB6 ) that private armed security firm Powell Asset Protection Agency was helping Laurens Police.

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said the agency hasn’t determined who fired at the driver. He says the driver was black, and the Laurens police officers were white.

