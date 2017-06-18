Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Authorities: Teen slain after…

Authorities: Teen slain after leaving mosque, man arrested

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 11:07 pm 1 min read
Share

STERLING, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia charged a 22-year-old man with killing a teenage girl who was reported missing after she and her friends left a mosque early Sunday.

Fairfax County police charged Darwin Martinez Torres with murder after they found what they believe is the 17-year-old girl’s body in a pond Sunday afternoon.

Police spokeswoman Tawny Wright said the girl had been walking with friends when she got into a dispute with a man in a car early Sunday. The man assaulted her and she became separated from her friends. The girl’s name was not immediately released.

Police said they arrested Torres after a search.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

The teenager had been participating in at a sleepover at a religious institution that authorities did not identify. But the All Dulles Area Muslim Society confirmed in a news release that the teens were affiliated with the mosque.

“We are devastated and heartbroken as our community undergoes and processes this traumatic event,” the society said in the news release. “It is a time for us to come together to pray and care for our youth.” It said the society was enlisting licensed counselors to assist anyone in need.

Police said they looked into whether the murder was a hate crime but said they found no evidence it was.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Authorities: Teen slain after…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.