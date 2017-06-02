Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Black bear kills, eats…

Black bear kills, eats Connecticut family’s donkey

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 3:12 pm 2 min read
Share

KENT, Conn. (AP) — An attack by a black bear that killed and ate a donkey is part of a growing problem linked to an expanding bear population in Connecticut, state wildlife officials said.

Megg and Ted Hoffman told The News-Times of Danbury that the bear visited their Kent property on at least two other occasions last month before breaking into a paddock containing four donkeys on May 21. On that day, it killed a 15-year-old donkey named Radar, after the character from the TV show “M(asterisk)A(asterisk)S(asterisk)H.” Two other donkeys were injured.

“I come down to feed them in the morning,” Megg Hoffman said. “And there was the body.”

The donkey’s torso was full of puncture wounds and half of his hindquarters were eaten. Black bear footprints were left in the mud, near pools of blood.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Paul Rego, a wildlife biologist with the state Department of Energy & Environmental Protection, said the department set a trap for the bear, but has since removed it.

Rego said attacks by bears on pets and livestock have been rising along with the state’s bear population.

“In recent memory, this is the first donkey,” he said. “But other livestock has been attacked: goats, sheep, llama and smaller animals like chickens and other fowl.”

A resident population of bears was first confirmed in the state in the late 1980s and has grown to more than 700 animals, Rego said. Many have grown accustomed to suburban life and are not afraid of people, he said.

Rego said homeowners wishing to avoid bears need to eliminate food attractions, such as bird feeders and poorly stored garbage.

He said the department has also suggested the legislature consider allowing a regulated hunt to keep the population under control. A bill that would have allowed some bear hunting in Connecticut failed in the legislature this session.

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

Rego said bears that are caught in residential areas are released into less populated areas after being put through a hazing designed to make them afraid of people. He said that includes prodding them with poles, using loud noises and then shooting them with paint guns or rubber buckshot as they are released into the woods.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Black bear kills, eats…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard airmen demonstrate insertion and extraction maneuvers

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9541 0.0280 2.80%
L 2020 25.6757 0.0752 4.59%
L 2030 28.7196 0.1339 6.52%
L 2040 30.9804 0.1712 7.46%
L 2050 17.7932 0.1130 8.30%
G Fund 15.3364 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.8818 -0.0149 2.57%
C Fund 33.8068 0.2581 8.67%
S Fund 43.7418 0.7113 4.96%
I Fund 28.1962 0.0750 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.