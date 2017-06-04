Sports Listen

Body of man accused of skipping meal tab found in river

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 3:27 pm < a min read
ALGONQUIN, Ill. (AP) — A man who jumped into the Fox River after allegedly skipping out on a restaurant tab in a northwest Illinois suburb has been found dead.

Algonquin police said in a statement that the body of 29-year-old Ernest Prentic of Carpentersville was discovered in the river around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Chicago Sun-Times (http://bit.ly/2s7cHPH ) reports police did not specify where his body was located.

Police were called about 9:20 p.m. Thursday to Nero’s Restaurant in Algonquin after reports that a man later identified as Prentic had run out without paying his tab. A fisherman saw him leap into the river. Dive teams searched the area until midnight and resumed their search Friday morning.

Prentic’s body has been turned over to the Kane County coroner’s office.

The case remained under investigation Saturday.

___

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/

