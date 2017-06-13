Sports Listen

Boy, 5, dies after being left in Arkansas day care vehicle

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 8:58 am < a min read
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — Police say a 5-year-old boy died after he was left in a day care vehicle all day in eastern Arkansas.

The West Memphis Police Department says the boy was picked up by the day care at 6:40 a.m. Monday but was never taken inside Ascent Children’s Health Services, which serves children with development disabilities. Police tell Memphis, Tennessee, television station WMC (http://bit.ly/2sXmaXn ) that the boy was found dead, still strapped in a booster seat, more than eight hours later when staff members prepared to load the van for children to go home.

The boy’s cause of death hasn’t been released but the heat index neared 100 degrees Monday afternoon in West Memphis.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services says an investigation into the facility is underway.

