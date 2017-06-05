Sports Listen

Trending:

What's DoD buying under Mattis?IRS website getting new look10 fed-focused bills you missed
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » BP supervisor on ill-fated…

BP supervisor on ill-fated Deepwater Horizon rig dies at 69

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and KEVIN McGILL June 5, 2017 3:36 pm < a min read
Share

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Donald Vidrine, who was one of two BP supervisors on the Deepwater Horizon when the drilling rig exploded in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010, has died. He was 69.

Vidrine’s lawyer, Robert Habans, said the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, resident died Saturday. Habans said he couldn’t provide any additional information.

The rig explosion killed 11 workers and unleashed the nation’s worst offshore oil spill. Vidrine and fellow rig supervisor Robert Kaluza initially were charged with manslaughter in a criminal case that dragged on for years. Prosecutors said they botched a key safety test and disregarded abnormally high pressure readings indicating signs of trouble ahead of the blowout.

Defense attorneys cast them as scapegoats, and the federal case eventually fizzled. Vidrine pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor pollution charge. Kaluza was acquitted.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » BP supervisor on ill-fated…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft launches from the Kennedy Space Center

Today in History

1933: Congress takes the US off the gold standard

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.