Sports Listen

Trending:

What's DoD buying under Mattis?IRS website getting new look10 fed-focused bills you missed
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » California jury urges life…

California jury urges life in prison for man who killed teen

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 5:02 pm < a min read
Share

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A California jury has recommended life in prison without parole for a man convicted of abducting and killing a teen girl whose body hasn’t been found.

A judge will decide whether to adopt the recommendation made Monday in San Jose. Antolin Garcia-Torres could have faced the death penalty.

The same jury convicted him of killing 15-year-old Sierra LaMar, who disappeared in 2012 on her way to school.

Her remains haven’t been found despite massive searches after her disappearance in Morgan Hills, a rural community about 23 miles (37 kilometers) south of San Jose.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

The 26-year-old has denied killing the teen.

Garcia-Torres’ genetic material was found on her clothing, which was found in field near where she was last seen alive. LaMar’s genetic material also was discovered in his car.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » California jury urges life…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft launches from the Kennedy Space Center

Today in History

1933: Congress takes the US off the gold standard

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.