California jury urges life in prison for man who killed teen

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A California jury has recommended life in prison without parole for a man convicted of abducting and killing a teen girl whose body hasn’t been found.

A judge will decide whether to adopt the recommendation made Monday in San Jose. Antolin Garcia-Torres could have faced the death penalty.

The same jury convicted him of killing 15-year-old Sierra LaMar, who disappeared in 2012 on her way to school.

Her remains haven’t been found despite massive searches after her disappearance in Morgan Hills, a rural community about 23 miles (37 kilometers) south of San Jose.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old has denied killing the teen.

Garcia-Torres’ genetic material was found on her clothing, which was found in field near where she was last seen alive. LaMar’s genetic material also was discovered in his car.