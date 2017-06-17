Sports Listen

Canoe returning to Hawaii after epic round-the-world voyage

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER June 17, 2017 3:18 am < a min read
HONOLULU (AP) — A Polynesian voyaging canoe is returning to Hawaii after a three-year journey around the world guided only by nature.

No modern navigation was used by those aboard to guide the canoe named Hokulea across 40,000 nautical miles (74,000 kilometers).

Instead, the canoe’s navigators used only ocean waves, stars and the wind to find their way.

Thousands are expected to welcome the double-hulled canoe powered by two main sails to Oahu on Saturday.

The voyage is perpetuating traditional navigating methods that brought the first Polynesians to Hawaii.

Navigators are also spreading a message of caring for the Earth.

Polynesian Voyaging Society President Nainoa Thompson notes that the ancestors who discovered Hawaii were good stewards of the islands.

The Hokulea will next embark on an eight-month journey throughout the Hawaiian islands.

