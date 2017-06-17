Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Castile trial had video…

Castile trial had video evidence _ but not of key seconds

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI June 17, 2017 1:53 am < a min read
Share

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The world learned of Philando Castile’s death through a Facebook livestream launched by his girlfriend seconds after he was shot by a Minnesota police officer.

But no video existed of exactly what happened inside the car. That left a jury to decide whether they believed Officer Jeronimo Yanez on the witness stand, and they opted Friday to acquit the officer.

Yanez testified that Castile, a school cafeteria worker, was reaching for his gun despite his commands not to pull it out. And Yanez said he feared for his life.

Friday’s acquittal prompted swearing from Castile’s family members. Valerie Castile said her son was murdered.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Juror Dennis Ploussard says most jurors voted for acquittal early on. Two holdouts eventually agreed after five days. He says the jury sympathizes with Castile’s family.

___

Associated Press writer Doug Glass contributed from Minneapolis.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Castile trial had video…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.