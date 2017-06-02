Sports Listen

Cause of Wisconsin corn mill blast unclear; 1 worker missing

By TODD RICHMOND June 2, 2017
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Recovery crews pulled one more body from the rubble of a Wisconsin corn mill that exploded a day earlier, bringing the death toll to two, and another worker remains missing.

The cause of the explosion at Didion Milling in Cambria was not clear. But the company was reprimanded in 2011 for failing to have an adequate dust explosion protection system.

Cambria Fire Chief Cody Doucette said Thursday a smaller fire occurred in a different part of the mill on Monday. Doucette says investigators are trying to determine whether there’s a link between that fire and the explosion.

The community of about 770 people 45 miles northeast of Madison held a vigil Thursday night to grieve the loss of life. The company employs about 200 people.

