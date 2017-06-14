Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Charges added against mom…

Charges added against mom of boy left in Mexican warehouse

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 9:04 pm < a min read
Share

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — West Texas police have added new charges against the mother of a 4-year-old boy found in February in an abandoned warehouse in Mexico.

Ruby Esmeralda Gonzalez already had been charged with child abandonment and endangerment. Now, police have added charges of intentional injury to a child and filing a false report against the 25-year-old El Paso woman.

Gonzalez initially reported her son had been kidnapped. Investigators now believe Gonzalez took the boy, identified as American, to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Feb. 22. They say she left him at an old warehouse and then she returned home. Mexican officials who found the boy say he speaks and understands English.

Online records don’t list an attorney for Gonzalez, whose bond amounts total $120,000.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

The child remains in Mexican social services custody.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Charges added against mom…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors perform underwater inspection

Today in History

1922: Harding becomes first US president heard on radio

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9913 0.0073 2.80%
L 2020 25.7495 0.0122 4.59%
L 2030 28.8328 0.0161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1189 0.0183 7.46%
L 2050 17.8806 0.0099 8.30%
G Fund 15.3487 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9674 0.0680 2.57%
C Fund 33.9394 -0.0314 8.67%
S Fund 44.0952 -0.1800 4.96%
I Fund 28.3852 0.1530 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.