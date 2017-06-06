Sports Listen

Chicago suburb that wouldn’t allow mosque to pay $580,000

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 3:59 pm < a min read
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago suburb that prevented a Muslim group from converting a vacant building into a mosque will pay the group $580,000.

In a Tuesday news release, the U.S. Department of Justice says Des Plaines agreed to settle a complaint the department brought as well as a 2013 lawsuit brought by The Society of American Bosnians and Herzegovinians shortly after the city denied its rezoning application.

The Justice Department said the city discriminated against the group, finding that it departed from its normal practices to deny the group’s request.

The settlement comes days after the Justice Department announced that the New Jersey community of Bernards Township had agreed to settle for $3.25 million a similar lawsuit filed by an Islamic group.

This version of the story corrects the spelling of the organization The Society of American Bosnians and Herzegovinians.

