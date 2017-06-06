Chicago suburb that wouldn’t allow mosque to pay $580,000

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago suburb that prevented a Muslim group from converting a vacant building into a mosque will pay the group $580,000.

In a Tuesday news release, the U.S. Department of Justice says Des Plaines agreed to settle a complaint the department brought as well as a 2013 lawsuit brought by The Society of American Bosnians and Herzegovinians shortly after the city denied its rezoning application.

The Justice Department said the city discriminated against the group, finding that it departed from its normal practices to deny the group’s request.

The settlement comes days after the Justice Department announced that the New Jersey community of Bernards Township had agreed to settle for $3.25 million a similar lawsuit filed by an Islamic group.

Advertisement

___

This version of the story corrects the spelling of the organization The Society of American Bosnians and Herzegovinians.