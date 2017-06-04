Sports Listen

Closing arguments slated in ‘gifted’ girl abuse case trial

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 3:13 pm < a min read
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Closing arguments are scheduled in the trial of a Pennsylvania man accused of having sexually assaulted six girls in the same family.

Prosecution and defense rested Friday in the Bucks County trial of 52-year-old Lee Donald Kaplan on numerous rape and sexual assault charges.

The trial continues Monday.

Authorities allege that he fathered two children with one of the girls, who they allege had been “gifted” to him by her parents because he helped them financially.

Several girls testified that he had sex with them and they considered him to be their husband.

A defense attorney says Kaplan was married to the oldest daughter in the family’s eyes, the other children loved him and his client didn’t abuse the younger girls.

The children’s parents are awaiting sentencing on child endangerment convictions.

Top Stories

