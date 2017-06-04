Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Competency hearing to resume…

Competency hearing to resume for doctor on trial for murder

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 6:34 pm < a min read
Share

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A hearing is set to resume on whether a mentally ill doctor charged with killing a Yale University physician is competent to stand trial now that he’s being forcibly medicated.

Lishan Wang’s competency hearing is scheduled for Monday at New Haven Superior Court in Connecticut.

The Chinese citizen is charged in the 2010 killing of Dr. Vajinder (vah-JIHN’-der) Toor and attempted killing of Toor’s pregnant wife. Authorities say the shooting stemmed from a 2008 workplace dispute.

A judge ruled Wang incompetent and ordered him to be forcibly medicated to see if competency could be restored. His lawyers say he has delusional disorder and paranoia.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Wang’s public defenders appealed the forced medication, but the state Supreme Court upheld the ruling and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Competency hearing to resume…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.