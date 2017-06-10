Sports Listen

Confederate monuments in New Orleans cost $2.1M to take down

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 5:44 pm < a min read
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s administration says it cost more than $2.1 million to remove four Confederate monuments.

Media outlets report the city paid $1.04 million, while private donations totaled $1.07 million.

The amount released Friday includes security and logistics for the removal and protests at the monuments.

New Orleans police logged more than 3,000 hours of overtime and more than 7,000 regular paid hours. Officials also paid Emergency Medical Services, as well as a third-party Homeland Security consulting firm called the Trident Group, to do assessments after the city started to get threats.

The city says this is the final and complete accounting of how much the monument removal operations cost.

