Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Convicted attorney general: Prosecutor…

Convicted attorney general: Prosecutor given too much power

By MARK SCOLFORO June 16, 2017 3:51 pm < a min read
Share

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The former Pennsylvania attorney general who’s been sentenced to jail for leaking secret grand jury information and lying about it says a judge gave too much power to the special prosecutor who investigated her.

Kathleen Kane argues in a document filed with Superior Court on Friday that Judge William Carpenter’s decision to give the special prosecutor grand jury authority was illegal and unconstitutional.

Her lawyers claim Carpenter demonstrated a “decidedly unseemly personal enmity against her.”

She’s seeking dismissal of the charges or a new trial.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Kane, a 51-year-old Democrat, resigned last year after being convicted of two counts of felony perjury and seven misdemeanor counts, including obstruction and conspiracy.

While her appeal is pending, she’s free on bail and hasn’t begun serving her 10- to 23-month sentence.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Convicted attorney general: Prosecutor…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0247 2.80%
L 2020 25.6837 -0.0658 4.59%
L 2030 28.7165 -0.1163 6.52%
L 2040 30.9710 -0.1479 7.46%
L 2050 17.7841 -0.0965 8.30%
G Fund 15.3496 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9449 -0.0225 2.57%
C Fund 33.8699 -0.0695 8.67%
S Fund 43.8921 -0.2031 4.96%
I Fund 27.9573 -0.4279 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.