Sports Listen

Trending:

Pentagon addressing climate changeHow the political climate affects fedsNew VA workforce bill
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Conviction overturned for ex-model…

Conviction overturned for ex-model who tried to hire hit man

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 7:02 am < a min read
Share

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio fashion model sentenced to prison for trying to hire a hit man to kill her husband’s ex-wife has had her conviction overturned.

An appeals court judge has ruled the case against 34-year-old Tara Lambert should never have been allowed to proceed due to a prosecutor’s error in the indictment language. The judge describes the indictment against Lambert as “fatally flawed.”

Lambert has spent the past year in prison after being sentenced to one count of conspiracy to commit murder. Lambert’s attorney says she could be released by Friday.

Prosecutors say Lambert met with an undercover police officer posing as a hit man in February 2016 to make arrangements.

Advertisement

The Pickaway County prosecutor did not respond to requests for comment.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Conviction overturned for ex-model…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors update navigation charts aboard USS Wasp

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9691 -0.0004 2.80%
L 2020 25.7037 -0.0007 4.59%
L 2030 28.7609 -0.0002 6.52%
L 2040 31.0306 0.0013 7.46%
L 2050 17.8249 0.0021 8.30%
G Fund 15.3430 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9090 -0.0143 2.57%
C Fund 33.8683 0.0100 8.67%
S Fund 43.9592 0.3501 4.96%
I Fund 28.2103 -0.1299 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.