U.S. News

Correction: Powerball story

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 3:15 pm < a min read
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — In a story May 31 about the winning Powerball numbers, The Associated Press reported erroneously the Power Play number. The correct Power Play number was 2.

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “Powerball” game were:

04-33-39-46-60, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2

(four, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-six, sixty; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $302 million

___ Online: Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

