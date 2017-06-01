Court sets September arguments in transgender bathroom case

Sports Listen

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court is expected to hear arguments in September in the case of a transgender teen in Virginia who sued his high school for the right to use the boys’ bathroom.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals tentatively scheduled arguments for its September session in Gavin Grimm’s case against the Gloucester County School Board.

Grimm’s case is back in the appeals court after the Supreme Court declined to hear it. The Supreme Court’s decision came after President Donald Trump revoked guidance saying transgender students should be allowed to use the bathroom of their choice.

The 4th Circuit relied on that guidance when it ruled in favor of Grimm last year.

Grimm is graduating high school this month, but says he will keep fighting on behalf of others.

