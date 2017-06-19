Sports Listen

Crews battle wildfire that forced Utah ski town to evacuate

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 1:57 pm < a min read
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Crews are battling a wildfire that shut down a highway and forced hundreds of people to flee a ski town in southwestern Utah.

Firefighters say the blaze near the town of Brian Head has destroyed one home and damaged another, with many more homes under threat from the fire that’s torched roughly 1½ square miles (2 square kilometers).

About 750 people have been evacuated from the town and a 15-mile (24-kilometer) stretch of Highway 143 was closed.

Hot weather is expected to be a challenge for firefighters battling the human-caused blaze that grew exponentially over the weekend.

In New Mexico, residents have gone home and a highway that was forced to close through a popular mountain range is back open as firefighters mop up one blaze in the state.

Leave A Comment
