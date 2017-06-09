Sports Listen

DC police: 2 officers, transportation employee hit vehicle

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 2:35 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials in Washington say two police officers on bicycles and a city transportation employee were struck by a vehicle.

Washington Police Chief Peter Newsham says the vehicle was travelling “at a high rate of speed” Thursday night when it struck the bicycle patrol officers and a District Department of Transportation traffic control aide.

The vehicle then crashed into an unoccupied truck and both occupants were arrested. It wasn’t immediately known if the crash was intentional.

The police chief also says a weapon was found in the vehicle, but he didn’t say what type of weapon.

Newsham says one of the officers is in “very critical” condition, while the other two people suffered injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

