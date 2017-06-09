Sports Listen

Defense to call more witnesses in cop’s manslaughter trial

By STEVE KARNOWSKI June 9, 2017 1:09 am < a min read
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Testimony continues Friday in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist who informed him he was carrying a gun.

A defense expert testified Thursday that St. Anthony Officer Jeronimo Yanez used “justifiable deadly force” when he shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb last July.

Whether Yanez saw the gun is a key issue. Prosecutors say he acted unreasonably in killing Castile, a 32-year-old school cafeteria worker who had a permit to carry the gun.

Retired police officer Joseph Dutton, who now teaches classes on the use of force, testified he’s convinced that Yanez saw the gun.

Defense attorney Earl Gray says they have several witnesses to call Friday before calling Yanez either Friday afternoon or Monday.

