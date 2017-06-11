Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Email to paper claims…

Email to paper claims to be from fugitive Kentucky lawyer

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 12:02 pm < a min read
Share

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Someone claiming to be a Kentucky lawyer who disappeared a month before sentencing has contacted a newspaper spelling out proposed terms of his surrender.

Disability lawyer Eric C. Conn faces an outstanding FBI arrest warrant. The Lexington Herald-Leader (http://bit.ly/2sQLGh7 ) reports terms received by email included that Conn not be charged with crimes related to fleeing.

Conn pleaded guilty in March to stealing from the federal government and bribing a judge. He’s been ordered to pay the government tens of millions of dollars.

Conn’s attorney, Scott White, told the newspaper he received an email from someone claiming to be Conn with some of the same details. He didn’t immediately respond to the Associated Press, which was unable to confirm whether the newspaper email was from Conn.

Advertisement

FBI spokesman David Habich says it’s trying to locate him.

___

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Email to paper claims…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.