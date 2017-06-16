Escaped Georgia prison inmates recaptured in Tennessee

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say two escaped inmates sought in the killings of two guards on a Georgia prison bus were captured Thursday after a chase and being held at gunpoint by a rural Tennessee homeowner whose vehicle they were trying to steal.

Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose were apprehended in the rural community of Christiana, Tennessee, ending a multi-state manhunt that began Tuesday morning.

The two men had been on the run since early Tuesday, when they are accused of having killed Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue.

Authorities say the two inmates overpowered and disarmed the guards on a bus about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday as 33 inmates were being driven between prisons.