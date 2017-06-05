Sports Listen

‘Everybody knew he would run,’ some say of disgraced lawyer

By ADAM BEAM June 5, 2017 5:17 pm < a min read
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Some clients of an eastern Kentucky disability attorney who pleaded guilty to bilking $600 million from taxpayers say they are not surprised he has disappeared one month before his sentencing.

Eric Conn pleaded guilty earlier this year to using fake medical information and bribing a judge to win Social Security disability benefits for some of his clients. The FBI said Saturday that Conn removed his electronic monitoring device and his whereabouts are unknown.

A federal judge released Conn on $1.25 million bail last year despite testimony from an FBI agent that Conn had told at least six people he would flee the country to avoid prison.

Donna Dye, whose husband lost his benefits because of the scheme, said she laughed when she heard the news. She said everyone knew Conn would run.

