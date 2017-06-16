Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Ex-mob hit man 'Mad…

Ex-mob hit man ‘Mad Dog’ Sullivan dies in NY state prison

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 11:09 am < a min read
Share

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say Joseph “Mad Dog” Sullivan, a former organized crime hit man suspected of carrying out more than 20 killings, has died in a New York prison.

Prison officials say Friday that the 78-year-old New York City native died June 9 at Fishkill Correctional Facility in the Hudson Valley. The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.

Sullivan was serving 87 years to life in prison after being convicted of three murders, including the shooting of a Teamsters leader outside a suburban Rochester restaurant in 1981.

Sullivan was the only inmate to escape from Attica, a maximum-security prison. In 1971, he buried himself beneath a pile of empty flour bags in the back of a truck leaving the prison. Caught in Manhattan, he was paroled in 1975.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Ex-mob hit man 'Mad…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0247 2.80%
L 2020 25.6837 -0.0658 4.59%
L 2030 28.7165 -0.1163 6.52%
L 2040 30.9710 -0.1479 7.46%
L 2050 17.7841 -0.0965 8.30%
G Fund 15.3496 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9449 -0.0225 2.57%
C Fund 33.8699 -0.0695 8.67%
S Fund 43.8921 -0.2031 4.96%
I Fund 27.9573 -0.4279 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.