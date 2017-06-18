Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » FBI offers $10K reward…

FBI offers $10K reward to help find missing Chinese scholar

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 11:38 am < a min read
Share

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that’ll help locate a visiting scholar from China who disappeared from the University of Illinois.

Twenty-six-year-old Yingying Zhang was about a month into a yearlong appointment at the central Illinois university when she disappeared June 9.

Campus police say surveillance video shows her entering a black Saturn Astra vehicle in Urbana that afternoon. Her friends told authorities she had gone out to sign a lease.

Authorities have labeled the case a kidnapping, but aren’t ruling anything out. The FBI announced the reward Saturday.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Zhang was working in the university’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences, researching photosynthesis and crop productivity. University officials say Zhang’s visiting scholar appointment runs through April 2018.

She is from Jianyang, China.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » FBI offers $10K reward…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.