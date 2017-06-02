Sports Listen

FBI removes boxes from Detroit-area home during search

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 10:41 am < a min read
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — FBI agents removed boxes from a Detroit-area home during an evening search.

Agency spokesman Tim Wiley described the search late Thursday in Dearborn as a “law enforcement operation” but said there’s no threat to public safety.

The Detroit Free Press and other local media outlets, citing a source they do not identify, reported the search was related to a “national security” issue. The Free Press (http://on.freep.com/2rjBmzm ), which cited “a source familiar with the mission,” reported it involved an incident that “apparently happened out of state” in which suspects were tracked to the Detroit area.

WXYZ-TV video showed agents removing boxes Thursday night. The Detroit News said agents left the scene shortly before midnight.

The Associated Press left messages seeking further comment for Wiley and Dearborn’s police chief Friday morning.

