Ferry crashes into jetty, at least 4 injured

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 12:52 am < a min read
HYANNISPORT, Mass. (AP) — The Coast Guard says at least four people were injured after a high-speed ferry struck a jetty in Hyannisport and began taking on water.

The ferry Iyanough hit the jetty and grounded on the rocks at the Hyannis Harbor entrance around 10 p.m. Friday. It serves a 26-mile route between Nantucket and Hyannis.

The Coast Guard says rescue crews will work into the night to safely transfer passengers and ferry crew. They also will assess the ferry’s damage.

The ferry is operated by the Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority, connecting the Massachusetts islands with the mainland. It can hold up to 400 people.

The Associated Press

