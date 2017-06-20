Sports Listen

France and US agree on UN resolution welcoming Sahel force

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 6:04 pm < a min read
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — France and the United States say they have reached agreement on a U.N. resolution that welcomes the deployment of a 5,000-strong force from five countries in Africa’s vast Sahel region to fight the growing threat from extremists.

The final draft, obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press, eliminates several provisions that the United States opposed: It now can’t be militarily enforced; it doesn’t authorize the deployment; and it doesn’t ask the U.N. secretary-general to propose options for financing the force.

France’s U.N. Ambassador Francois Delattre told reporters he hopes for a vote Wednesday, calling the draft “a very important step forward since it will be the first resolution ever on this force.”

The U.S. Mission to the United Nations said it was “pleased to have reached agreement with our French friends.”

