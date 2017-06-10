Fraternity brothers due in court in pledge’s fatal fall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Penn State fraternity members are due in court for a hearing on charges related to the death of a pledge after a night of heavy drinking.

The hearing at a courthouse near the university campus on Monday will determine if prosecutors have enough evidence to send the case to trial.

The fraternity chapter and 18 members are accused of various crimes in the Feb. 4 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Prosecutors are drawing from security video shot inside the chapter house that night.

Several defendants face dozens of charges, including aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter. Others face only a single count of evidence tampering.

Authorities say Piazza appeared to be heavily intoxicated as he fell several times, including down a set of stairs.