Fraternity wins jury decision in lawsuit over co-ed rule

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 6:35 am < a min read
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A fraternity has won a jury verdict in its lawsuit against a private liberal arts college in Connecticut that closed the frat house after announcing a requirement that residential fraternities accept women.

The jury decision Thursday found Wesleyan University violated the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act, made negligent misrepresentations and interfered with Delta Kappa Epsilon’s business relationships.

The fraternity’s alumni chapter was awarded $386,000 in damages. The fraternity house, however, will have to seek further court relief to reopen.

The university announced the co-ed requirement in 2014 as part of a strategy to create a safer, more inclusive campus. It later revoked the fraternity’s housing status, saying the chapter didn’t take “meaningful steps” toward becoming co-ed.

