Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Georgia sheriff: Burglar accidentally…

Georgia sheriff: Burglar accidentally killed by his partner

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 7:24 pm < a min read
Share

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff says a burglar accidentally shot and killed his partner when they got caught in the middle of the crime.

WMAZ-TV reports that Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says a woman woke up Monday morning to find the two men having broken into her East Macon home, 88 miles (141.62 kilometers) southeast of metro Atlanta. When she yelled, the men ran out. But Davis says one of the men fired a shot over his shoulder.

Instead of hitting the woman, Davis says, the burglar hit the other burglar in the head.

The man who was shot to death was identified by the coroner’s office as 41-year-old James Robert Young. Young was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Authorities haven’t identified the second man who fled the home.

___

Information from: WMAZ-TV, http://www.wmaz.com/

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Georgia sheriff: Burglar accidentally…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC shows off a nuclear power plant

Today in History

1864: USS Kearsarge sinks CSS Alabama

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0062 0.0288 2.80%
L 2020 25.7842 0.0740 4.59%
L 2030 28.8903 0.1288 6.52%
L 2040 31.1898 0.1626 7.46%
L 2050 17.9263 0.1060 8.30%
G Fund 15.3534 0.0028 0.98%
F Fund 17.9350 -0.0190 2.57%
C Fund 34.1622 0.2827 8.67%
S Fund 44.1764 0.3447 4.96%
I Fund 28.3261 0.1343 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.