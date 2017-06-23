Sports Listen

Georgia swamp wildfire appears to be quenched after rainfall

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 12:37 pm < a min read
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say it’s been nearly two weeks since any smoke has been seen at the site of a wildfire that began in early April in a south Georgia swamp.

Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge Ranger Susan Heisey says June 10 was the last time smoke was seen in the area, and there have been several days of significant rain since then.

The Florida Times-Union reports that the smoke seen nearly two weeks ago was in mounds of limbs, bark and pine needles, where smoldering hot spots can linger.

In its last update on June 11, an incident response team said the fire was 99 percent contained.

The swamp was parched by drought when a lightning strike April 6 sparked what became a rapidly growing fire near the Georgia-Florida line.

