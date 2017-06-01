Sports Listen

Trending:

Cutting EPA to the bone?Big-data Air Force recruitmentTrump budget targets student loan program
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Giraffe at New Jersey…

Giraffe at New Jersey zoo dies during medical procedure

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 6:11 am < a min read
Share

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — An 18-foot (5.5 meters) tall Masai giraffe at New Jersey’s Turtle Back Zoo has died from complications during a medical procedure.

Hodari arrived at the zoo in Essex County from South Carolina in 2015, and was one of four giraffes that were part of the zoo’s African Adventure.

Officials say the 11-year-old died Wednesday under anesthesia while a veterinarian and dental specialist worked on the giraffe’s teeth to correct a problem that was making it difficult for Hodari to eat.

Dr. Jon Bergmann says they knew there were risks, but they believed the procedure would be beneficial.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

The exact cause of death will be determined by a necropsy.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Giraffe at New Jersey…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope undergoes testing for space environment

Today in History

1812: James Madison asks Congress to declare War on the United Kingdom

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9261 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.6005 0.0130 3.69%
L 2030 28.5857 0.0211 5.24%
L 2040 30.8092 0.0262 6.00%
L 2050 17.6802 0.0168 6.69%
G Fund 15.3354 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8967 0.0184 1.75%
C Fund 33.5487 -0.0101 7.16%
S Fund 43.0305 0.0296 5.78%
I Fund 28.1212 0.1036 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.