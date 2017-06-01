Sports Listen

Girls testify about sex abuse by man who got them as ‘gift’

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Several girls who were sent to live with a Pennsylvania man now on trial on charges he raped them have testified he had sex with them and they considered him to be their husband.

Prosecutors outside Philadelphia say 52-year-old Lee Donald Kaplan sexually assaulted six daughters of a couple who had “gifted” them to him because he helped them financially. Kaplan fathered two children by the eldest daughter, who’s now 19.

Girls ranging in age from 9 to 18 testified Thursday at Kaplan’s trial on rape, sexual assault and conspiracy charges.

A girl who’s 15 says Kaplan began having sexual contact with her when she was 11 or 12. She says she believed that’s what husbands and wives do. A 9-year-old says Kaplan told her “not to tell anybody what he was doing.”

Kaplan denies the charges.

U.S. News
