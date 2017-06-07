Sports Listen

Grandmother accused in baby’s slaying was found sane in 2015

By AMY TAXIN and MICHAEL BALSAMO June 7, 2017 4:03 am < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman arrested on suspicion of stabbing her daughter and two granddaughters spent nearly a decade in a state psychiatric hospital and outpatient treatment and was released over prosecutors’ objections.

Nicole Darrington-Clark was found not guilty by reason of insanity after being charged with stabbing of her 14-year-old son and throwing of her 10-year-old daughter out of a moving minivan in 2005.

She was sent to a state psychiatric hospital and was later transferred to an outpatient program.

A Los Angeles County jury ruled in 2015 that her sanity was restored. That meant she no longer required court-mandated psychiatric treatment.

Prosecutors say they “strongly opposed” Darrington-Clark’s petition

The 43-year-old was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of killing her 1-year-old granddaughter and wounding her other granddaughter and daughter.

It wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney.

