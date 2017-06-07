Sports Listen

Guilty plea, sentencing set in Sandy Hook parent threat case

By CURT ANDERSON June 7, 2017 5:11 am < a min read
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A guilty plea and sentencing are set for a Florida woman accused of threatening a man whose 6-year-old son was killed in the 2012 mass shooting at a Connecticut school she believed was a hoax.

A hearing is set Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale federal court for 57-year-old Lucy Richards, who failed to show up at a previous guilty plea hearing. She was arrested in April and has been jailed since.

Prosecutors and Richards’ attorney recommend a prison sentence of between 10 and 16 months. Richards is charged with interstate transmission of a threat to injure in communications sent to Lenny Pozner, the father of Noah Pozner, who died in the Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

Prosecutors say Richards sent the messages after viewing conspiracy theory websites.

