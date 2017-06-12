Sports Listen

Half-staff flags, bells mark 1 year since Pulse massacre

By MIKE SCHNEIDER June 12, 2017
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, residents in Florida were remembering the 49 patrons who were killed at a gay nightclub with three services at the Pulse club and a large evening gathering in the heart of downtown Orlando.

Gov. Rick Scott ordered flags around Florida to be flown at half-staff Monday, and at noon, church bells throughout Orlando were scheduled to ring 49 times.

Monday’s services culminate days of events to honor the 49 people killed and dozens wounded in the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016.

A foot race was held over the weekend, and eight gay and lesbian students were awarded $4,900 toward their college studies by a local businessman.

