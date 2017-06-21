Sports Listen

Heat wave hits Arizona, California on 1st day of summer

By CLARICE SILBER and ANGIE WANG June 21, 2017 3:09 am < a min read
PHOENIX (AP) — The first day of summer brought some of the worst heat the Southwest U.S. has seen in years.

Arizona, Nevada and California saw dramatic temperatures Tuesday and researchers say deadly heat waves like this one were going to grow more frequent.

Meteorologists said Tuesday’s temperature in Phoenix topped out at 119 degrees, a mark that’s only been matched or surpassed four other times in the city’s recorded history.

The forecast called for a high of 120 degrees (49 degrees Celsius) in Phoenix, which has hit 120 only three times in recorded history. The record high was 122 degrees on June 26, 1990.

Death Valley, California, reached 125 Tuesday and Palm Springs hit 121, still a degree lower than the same day last year.

