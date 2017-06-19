Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Height of Illinois levees…

Height of Illinois levees concerning to some in Missouri

By JIM SALTER June 19, 2017 11:54 am < a min read
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — State versus state battle lines are being drawn across the Mississippi River, with a top Missouri official urging Illinois regulators to back away from a plan that would allow higher levees, potentially worsening flooding on the Missouri side of the river.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley sent a letter last month to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources urging the agency to reconsider a proposed rule change that would deregulate levees and allow those already built too high to remain at the unauthorized level. The letter echoes concerns raised by environmentalists and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

But several Illinois lawmakers and some river interests favor higher levees, citing the increasing frequency of severe floods.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Height of Illinois levees…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Ships arrive at Boston Harbor to celebrate Sail Boston event

Today in History

1864: USS Kearsarge sinks CSS Alabama

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.