Help arrives for Sandy-wrecked town as others resist dunes

By WAYNE PARRY June 4, 2017 12:35 pm < a min read
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — In one of the largest beach repair projects in U.S. history, the federal government has begun dumping enough sand to fill more than five football stadiums on a stretch of the New Jersey shore devastated by Superstorm Sandy.

A beach and dune project began just days ago in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River, which sustained some of New Jersey’s worst damage from the 2012 storm. It’s part of a $128 million, 14-mile project.

Residents say now, more than four years after the storm, there is hope.

The work also includes Mantoloking, where virtually all the 521 homes were damaged or destroyed by the storm, and Bay Head, where homeowners are suing to block the project, arguing the $5 million they spent on a rock wall is protection enough.

