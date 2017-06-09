Sports Listen

Trending:

Pentagon addressing climate changeHow the political climate affects fedsNew VA workforce bill
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Historic NYC tavern temporarily…

Historic NYC tavern temporarily closed by health department

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 8:40 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A landmark tavern that hosted George Washington, Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr has been temporarily closed by the New York City Health Department.

Violations cited at Fraunces (FRAHN’-sehz) Tavern, in the Wall Street area, include evidence of rats, flies and improper sewage disposal.

The restaurant’s website says it’s closed until further notice “due to unforeseen structural issues.”

The tavern, which opened in 1762, got an “A” at its previous inspection in November.

Advertisement

The executive director of the Fraunces Tavern Museum, J.B. Philips, says the famous watering hole has survived bombings and a revolution and will reopen as quickly as possible.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Historic NYC tavern temporarily…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors update navigation charts aboard USS Wasp

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9691 -0.0004 2.80%
L 2020 25.7037 -0.0007 4.59%
L 2030 28.7609 -0.0002 6.52%
L 2040 31.0306 0.0013 7.46%
L 2050 17.8249 0.0021 8.30%
G Fund 15.3430 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9090 -0.0143 2.57%
C Fund 33.8683 0.0100 8.67%
S Fund 43.9592 0.3501 4.96%
I Fund 28.2103 -0.1299 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.