Last 3 victims of Mississippi shooting rampage laid to rest

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 11:14 pm < a min read
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — The final three victims of the eight shot to death in a killing rampage have been laid to rest in southwest Mississippi.

The Daily Leader reports (http://bit.ly/2qVw8ek) that friends and relatives gathered in a middle school auditorium Monday afternoon to celebrate the lives of Barbara Mitchell, Brenda May and Toccara May.

Willie Cory Godbolt is accused of killing eight people, including Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy William Durr, at three separate homes May 27 and 28 in rural Lincoln County. Aside from Durr, everyone killed was a relative or acquaintance of Godbolt.

Weeping mourners remembered the women for their love of family and their style.

The funeral was the last in the series for the victims that began Thursday.

U.S. News
The Associated Press

