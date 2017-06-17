Indiana church says van crash injuries not life threatening

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A central Indiana church says 11 children who were hurt in a van crash are recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

Trinity Park United Methodist Church in Greenfield provided that detail in a statement posted on Facebook.

Greenfield Police Chief Jeff Rasche said Friday that all 11 children were transported to hospitals in Greenfield and Indianapolis. Two adults were also hurt in the crash.

IU Health says three children were taken to Riley Hospital in serious condition and one patient was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in serious condition. Both hospitals are in Indianapolis.

Rasche says the crash involved two other vehicles. It is not clear how the crash developed.

The church is asking for prayers for the children and adults who were injured.