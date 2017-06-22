Sports Listen

Indiana Guard investigates projectile landing outside base

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 12:21 pm < a min read
EDINBURGH, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana National Guard is investigating how a projectile landed near a home outside its Camp Atterbury training base.

Gayland Roach tells the (Franklin) Daily Journal (http://bit.ly/2sFu0VJ ) he was watching TV during the evening of June 10 when he heard a sound like a dynamite explosion, shaking his house. He found a large dent in his satellite dish and an eight-inch silver projectile on the ground near his home of more than 40 years.

Camp Atterbury spokeswoman Capt. Jessica Cates says the projectile appears to be a signal flare. She says an investigator is reviewing who was on the base and how the flare was fired.

Cates says the military will reimburse Roach for any repairs at his home near Edinburgh about 25 miles south of Indianapolis.

Information from: Daily Journal, http://www.dailyjournal.net

