Inmate charged with arson in deadly Nebraska prison uprising

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 8:04 am < a min read
TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — An inmate is accused of setting a fire during a deadly uprising at a southeast Nebraska state prison earlier this year.

Johnson County Court records say 26-year-old Eric Ramos is charged with felony arson in the March 2 uprising at the Tecumseh prison. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Ramos’ attorney didn’t immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.

Ramos’ charge is the first filed in relation to the riots that left two inmates dead. Prison officials have said inmates became violent after prison staffers confiscated 150 pounds (68 kilograms) of homemade alcohol.

Ramos is serving eight to 10 years on convictions for criminal mischief, domestic assault and weapons.

Tecumseh is 62 miles (100 kilometers) south of Omaha.

