Inmate, fiancee plead guilty to running inmate taxi service

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 7:59 pm < a min read
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal inmate and his fiancee have pleaded guilty to running a taxi service, ferrying inmates to restaurants, hotels and homes, and returning them to the prison for a fee.

U.S. Attorney John Horn said in a news release Tuesday that it’s the end of the road for the scheme conducted by 41-year-old Deldrick D. Jackson and 38-year-old Kelly M. Bass, both of DeKalb County, Georgia.

Each pleaded guilty to conspiring to assist inmates to escape the United States Penitentiary in Atlanta, a medium-security prison for men that also has a detention center for pre-trial inmates and a satellite minimum-security prison camp.

Horn says Jackson and Bass ran their scheme from November 2016 to April. Financial records show that Bass received about $4,000 from accounts associated with inmates or their families.

